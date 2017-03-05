Soldiers of the Mississippi Army National Guard are preparing vehicles and equipment for transport to Fort Irwin, Ca., for the upcoming National Training Center rotation.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2017 17:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522600
|VIRIN:
|170503-A-ZM469-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104327940
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|JACKSON, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 155th ABCT Rail Loading to NTC, by SSG Michael Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
