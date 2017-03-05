(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    155th ABCT Rail Loading to NTC

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Williams 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi

    Soldiers of the Mississippi Army National Guard are preparing vehicles and equipment for transport to Fort Irwin, Ca., for the upcoming National Training Center rotation.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 155th ABCT Rail Loading to NTC, by SSG Michael Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Fort Irwin
    Camp Shelby
    California
    NTC
    Mississippi National Guard
    ABCT
    MSNG
    155th Armored Brigade Combat Team
    Rail Load

