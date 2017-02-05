(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Geronimo! 2nd Recon conducts sustainment jumps

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2017

    Courtesy Video

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines conducted sustainment jumps to hone their skills and maintain mission readiness at Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, N.C., May 2, 2017. The Marines are with 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Holly Pernell)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 15:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522597
    VIRIN: 170404-M-XX123-001
    Filename: DOD_104327937
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Geronimo! 2nd Recon conducts sustainment jumps, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    North Carolina
    Marines
    Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue
    2nd Marine Division
    2nd Reconnaissance Bn.
    sustainment jumps

