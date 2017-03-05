Operation Homefront and their Star-Spangled Babies event gave roughly 70 new and expecting military mothers a free crib from Delta Children as well as other gifts.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2017 14:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522595
|VIRIN:
|170503-A-GJ885-005
|Filename:
|DOD_104327935
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Homefront Delivers Free Cribs to Military Parents, by SGT Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT