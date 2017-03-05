(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operation Homefront Delivers Free Cribs to Military Parents

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2017

    Video by Sgt. Russell Toof 

    99th Regional Support Command

    Operation Homefront and their Star-Spangled Babies event gave roughly 70 new and expecting military mothers a free crib from Delta Children as well as other gifts.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 14:44
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Homefront Delivers Free Cribs to Military Parents, by SGT Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Operation Homefront
    Army Reserve
    99th RSC
    99th Regional Support Command
    USAR
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    JBMDL
    SGT Russell Toof
    Star-Spangled Babies

