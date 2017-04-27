Region 1 Best Warrior

Fourteen Soldiers are competing in the three-day event, April 25-27, 2017, which features timed events, including urban warfare simulations, a 12-mile ruck march, land navigation, and the Army Physical Fitness Test. The two winners will go on to compete in the 2017 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition to be named the Army Guard's best-of-the-best and earn the title of the Soldier and Non-commissioned Officer of the Year. The Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the Warrior Ethos, and represent the Force of the Future.
