    Region 1 Best Warrior

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard

    Fourteen Soldiers are competing in the three-day event, April 25-27, 2017, which features timed events, including urban warfare simulations, a 12-mile ruck march, land navigation, and the Army Physical Fitness Test. The two winners will go on to compete in the 2017 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition to be named the Army Guard's best-of-the-best and earn the title of the Soldier and Non-commissioned Officer of the Year. The Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the Warrior Ethos, and represent the Force of the Future.

    Date Taken: 04.27.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 14:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522588
    VIRIN: 170427-Z-NI803-001
    Filename: DOD_104327802
    Length: 00:09:05
    Location: NJ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Region 1 Best Warrior, by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    maine
    new jersey
    connecticut
    rhode island
    new york
    vermont
    best warrior
    soldiers
    army
    national guard
    army national guard
    new hampshire

