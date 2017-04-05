(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Spirit of Service Awards Ceremony and Concert Pentagon Center Courtyard 4 May 2017

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    The ceremony will recognize 23 outstanding DoD civilian employees within the NCR who display the core qualities of Honor, Integrity and Excellence in their everyday service to the Department. Hosted by Michael L. Rhodes, ODCMO, Director of Administration. Remarks and award presentation by Deputy Secretary of Defense, Honorable Robert O. Work. Special concert performance by the US Army Band Pershing's Own"

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 14:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522584
    Filename: DOD_104327717
    Length: 00:53:17
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spirit of Service Awards Ceremony and Concert Pentagon Center Courtyard 4 May 2017, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Civilian
    DOD
    Honor
    Excellence
    Integrity
    NCR
    Concert
    DOD Civilian
    AMVID
    Spirit of Service Award Ceremony
    Pentagon Center
    Military Show Band

