Spirit of Service Awards Ceremony and Concert Pentagon Center Courtyard 4 May 2017

The ceremony will recognize 23 outstanding DoD civilian employees within the NCR who display the core qualities of Honor, Integrity and Excellence in their everyday service to the Department. Hosted by Michael L. Rhodes, ODCMO, Director of Administration. Remarks and award presentation by Deputy Secretary of Defense, Honorable Robert O. Work. Special concert performance by the US Army Band Pershing's Own"