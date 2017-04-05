The ceremony will recognize 23 outstanding DoD civilian employees within the NCR who display the core qualities of Honor, Integrity and Excellence in their everyday service to the Department. Hosted by Michael L. Rhodes, ODCMO, Director of Administration. Remarks and award presentation by Deputy Secretary of Defense, Honorable Robert O. Work. Special concert performance by the US Army Band Pershing's Own"
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2017 14:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522584
|Filename:
|DOD_104327717
|Length:
|00:53:17
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
This work, Spirit of Service Awards Ceremony and Concert Pentagon Center Courtyard 4 May 2017, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
