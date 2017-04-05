Spirit of Service Awards Ceremony and Concert at Pentagon Center. The ceremony recognized approximately 23 outstanding DoD civilian employees within the NCR who display the core qualities of Honor, Integrity and Excellence in their everyday service to the Department. The concert featured a military show band.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2017 14:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522584
|Filename:
|DOD_104327717
|Length:
|00:53:17
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Spirit of Service Awards Ceremony and Concert at Pentagon Center, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
