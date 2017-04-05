(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Socom Commander, Assistant Defense Secretary Testify at SASC Hearing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News         

    Army Gen. Raymond Thomas, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, and Theresa Whelan, performing the duties of assistant defense secretary for special operations/low-intensity conflict, testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee, May 4, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 14:27
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 522579
    Filename: DOD_104327589
    Length: 01:53:36
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Socom Commander, Assistant Defense Secretary Testify at SASC Hearing, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Raymond Thomas
    DoD News
    Latest Videos
    Theresa Whelan

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT