An MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector San Diego medically evacuates a passenger from the cruise ship Norwegian Pearl approximately 130 miles south of San Diego on May 3, 2017. The 70-year-old man was suffering from heart failure, kidney failure, and pneumonia. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Sector San Diego/released)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2017 13:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522576
|VIRIN:
|170503-G-BT948-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104327577
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|CA, US
This work, Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger 130 miles south of San Diego, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
