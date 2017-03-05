(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger 130 miles south of San Diego

    An MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector San Diego medically evacuates a passenger from the cruise ship Norwegian Pearl approximately 130 miles south of San Diego on May 3, 2017. The 70-year-old man was suffering from heart failure, kidney failure, and pneumonia. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Sector San Diego/released)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 13:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522576
    VIRIN: 170503-G-BT948-1001
    Filename: DOD_104327577
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger 130 miles south of San Diego, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Medevac
    San Diego
    Cruise Ship
    Jayhawk
    Coast Guard

