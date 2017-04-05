(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    All Hands Update: International Children's Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Schumacher 

    All Hands Update

    Kids from all around the globe preformed songs and dances together at the International Children’s Day hosted by the Turkish Army.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 13:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522571
    VIRIN: 170504-N-QI228-002
    Filename: DOD_104327551
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: International Children's Day, by PO3 Ethan Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Navy
    Sailor
    All Hands Update
    AHU
    International Childrens Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT