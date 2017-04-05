Kids from all around the globe preformed songs and dances together at the International Children’s Day hosted by the Turkish Army.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2017 13:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522571
|VIRIN:
|170504-N-QI228-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104327551
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, All Hands Update: International Children's Day, by PO3 Ethan Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT