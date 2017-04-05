(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All Hands Update: Headlines for Thursday, May 4, 2017

    MD, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Schumacher 

    All Hands Update

    Chaplain Corps Unveils New Sexual Assault Recovery Program, Senior Enlisted Academy Schedule Revamped.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 13:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522566
    VIRIN: 170504-N-QI228-001
    Filename: DOD_104327537
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: Headlines for Thursday, May 4, 2017, by PO3 Ethan Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Chaplain Corps
    Navy
    Sailor
    All Hands Update
    CREDO
    Sexual Assault Recovery Program
    Senior Enlisted Academy
    NAVADMIN 109/17

