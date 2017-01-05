(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    May the Fourth Be With You

    CO, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2017

    Video by David Lee Meade 

    21st Space Wing Public Affairs

    Mike the Knight attempts to gain access to Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station using the Force. Security Forces respond. What will happen?

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 15:41
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, May the Fourth Be With You, by David Lee Meade, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Cheyenne Mountain Knight Star Wars May Fourth

