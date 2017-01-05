Mike the Knight attempts to gain access to Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station using the Force. Security Forces respond. What will happen?
This work, May the Fourth Be With You, by David Lee Meade, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
