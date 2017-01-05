Colorado Air National Guard F-16 Fighting Falcons prepare to deploy in support of Theater Support Package (TSP).
00:04 - F-16s preparing for take-off on parking apron
01:14 - F-16s taxiing
02:03 - F-16s taking off
02:46 - F-16s preparing for take-off on parking apron
03:00 - Wife and daughter saying goodbye to pilot
03:48 - F-16s preparing for take-off on parking apron
04:11 - F-16s taking off
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2017 12:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522546
|VIRIN:
|170501-Z-CZ106-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104327367
|Length:
|00:04:59
|Location:
|CO, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, TSP Send-Off, by SSgt Benjamin Kimball, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
