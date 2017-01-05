(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    TSP Send-Off

    CO, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Kimball 

    Colorado National Guard

    Colorado Air National Guard F-16 Fighting Falcons prepare to deploy in support of Theater Support Package (TSP).

    00:04 - F-16s preparing for take-off on parking apron
    01:14 - F-16s taxiing
    02:03 - F-16s taking off
    02:46 - F-16s preparing for take-off on parking apron
    03:00 - Wife and daughter saying goodbye to pilot
    03:48 - F-16s preparing for take-off on parking apron
    04:11 - F-16s taking off

    Date Taken: 05.01.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 12:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522546
    VIRIN: 170501-Z-CZ106-001
    Filename: DOD_104327367
    Length: 00:04:59
    Location: CO, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TSP Send-Off, by SSgt Benjamin Kimball, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    F-16
    Colorado Air National Guard
    Deployment

