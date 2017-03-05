(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Missouri Soldiers protect commuters from rising waters

    FISK, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Soldiers from the Missouri National Guard have built a barrier along highway 60 near Fisk, Mo., May 3, 2017. The Soldiers teamed up with local citizens to lay about 7,000 sandbags. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 11:03
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri Soldiers protect commuters from rising waters, by MSgt Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    National Guard
    flood
    Poplar Bluff
    MONG
    Fisk
    Missouri flooding
    2017 flood
    highway 60

