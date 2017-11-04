Recruits of Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, and Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, maneuvered past battlefield obstacles on a combat training course April 11, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. The course is part of Basic Warrior Training, which teaches recruits basic field-related skills all Marines must know. The initial combat training recruits receive will be broadened after boot camp during follow-on training at Camp Lejeune, N.C. Both companies are scheduled to graduate May 5, 2017. (Video by Cpl. Vanessa Austin)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2017 10:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522542
|VIRIN:
|170411-M-VP563-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104327327
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine recruits learn combat fundamentals on Parris Island, by Cpl Vanessa Austin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT