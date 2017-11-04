(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine recruits learn combat fundamentals on Parris Island

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2017

    Video by Cpl. Vanessa Austin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island

    Recruits of Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, and Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, maneuvered past battlefield obstacles on a combat training course April 11, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. The course is part of Basic Warrior Training, which teaches recruits basic field-related skills all Marines must know. The initial combat training recruits receive will be broadened after boot camp during follow-on training at Camp Lejeune, N.C. Both companies are scheduled to graduate May 5, 2017. (Video by Cpl. Vanessa Austin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 10:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522542
    VIRIN: 170411-M-VP563-001
    Filename: DOD_104327327
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine recruits learn combat fundamentals on Parris Island, by Cpl Vanessa Austin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    drill
    USMC
    boot camp
    recruit
    Parris Island
    MCRD
    DI
    recruiter
    basic training
    graduation
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    drill instructor
    recruit training
    Parris
    Recruit Depot
    PI
    MCRD PI
    ERR
    grad
    PISC
    Eastern Recruit Region

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT