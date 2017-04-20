Soldiers from Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division compete in a physical fitness competition.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2017 11:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522541
|VIRIN:
|170420-A-GJ796-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104327302
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Alpha company battle for best squad, by SPC Wyatt Davis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT