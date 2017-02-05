Soldiers and Airmen join the people of Eureka, Mo., to fill and place sandbags to hold off rising waters, May 2, 2017. Hundreds of people are working together to save their community. (Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Robertson/70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2017 10:30
|Category:
|AV Production
|Video ID:
|522540
|VIRIN:
|170502-A-EO575-871
|Filename:
|DOD_104327298
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|MO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Missouri Guardsmen respond to floodwaters in Eureka, Mo., by SSG Christopher Robertson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
