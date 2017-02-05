(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Missouri Guardsmen respond to floodwaters in Eureka, Mo.

    MO, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Robertson 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers and Airmen join the people of Eureka, Mo., to fill and place sandbags to hold off rising waters, May 2, 2017. Hundreds of people are working together to save their community. (Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Robertson/70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 10:30
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri Guardsmen respond to floodwaters in Eureka, Mo., by SSG Christopher Robertson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    flooding
    Eureka
    MONG
    Missouri Flood
    MOANG

