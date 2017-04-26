(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Upholding amphibious roots: 2nd AAB conducts certification exercise

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2017

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines conduct various drills with their AAVs as part of a certification exercise ensuring readiness for their upcoming deployment with 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit. The Marines are with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Holly Pernell)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 10:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522539
    VIRIN: 170426-M-XX123-001
    Filename: DOD_104327297
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Upholding amphibious roots: 2nd AAB conducts certification exercise, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    AAV
    AAB
    Amphibious
    Assault
    Amphibian
    2nd AAB

