Marines conduct various drills with their AAVs as part of a certification exercise ensuring readiness for their upcoming deployment with 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit. The Marines are with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Holly Pernell)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2017 10:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522539
|VIRIN:
|170426-M-XX123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104327297
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
This work, Upholding amphibious roots: 2nd AAB conducts certification exercise, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
