    Behind the Scenes: Crucible Combat Training Course – April 7, 2017

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island

    Watch Rct. Samantha R. Grimes, Platoon 4012, Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, as she works her way through a combat training course during the Crucible April 7, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. The Crucible is recruit training’s 54-hour culminating event where recruits are assessed on their perseverance and teamwork. Grimes, 18, from Lyndonville, Vt., is scheduled to graduate April 14, 2017. (Video by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 10:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522535
    VIRIN: 170407-M-ZW564-001
    Filename: DOD_104327233
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Scenes: Crucible Combat Training Course – April 7, 2017, by LCpl Carlin Warren, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Combat
    Marines
    Training
    Crucible
    Title
    FieldTraining
    4thBattalion
    WeMakeMarines
    MCRDParrisIsland
    CombatTraining
    OnceaMarine
    AlwaysaMarine
    CombatTrainingCourse
    OscarCompany
    4threcruittrainingbattalion

