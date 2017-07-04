Watch Rct. Samantha R. Grimes, Platoon 4012, Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, as she works her way through a combat training course during the Crucible April 7, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. The Crucible is recruit training’s 54-hour culminating event where recruits are assessed on their perseverance and teamwork. Grimes, 18, from Lyndonville, Vt., is scheduled to graduate April 14, 2017. (Video by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2017 10:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522535
|VIRIN:
|170407-M-ZW564-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104327233
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Behind the Scenes: Crucible Combat Training Course – April 7, 2017, by LCpl Carlin Warren, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT