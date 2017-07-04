Behind the Scenes: Crucible Combat Training Course – April 7, 2017

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Watch Rct. Samantha R. Grimes, Platoon 4012, Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, as she works her way through a combat training course during the Crucible April 7, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. The Crucible is recruit training’s 54-hour culminating event where recruits are assessed on their perseverance and teamwork. Grimes, 18, from Lyndonville, Vt., is scheduled to graduate April 14, 2017. (Video by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren)