video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/522513" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army soldiers from 2nd Platoon, Bravo Company, 1-327 Infantry, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa's (CJTF-HOA) East African Response Force (EARF), practice marsksmanship with M4 rifles, crew-served weapons, and shotguns on May 2nd, 2017 at Range 11 in Djibouti, Africa. The purpose of the East African Response Force is to rapidly provide tailorable packages of forces to protect American interests on the continent of Africa should any threats arise. Interviews with Specialist Michael Yost and U.S. Army Sergeant Justin Clark



(US Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas A. Priest)