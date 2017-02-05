(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CJTF-HOA

    DJIBOUTI

    05.02.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Priest 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. Army soldiers from 2nd Platoon, Bravo Company, 1-327 Infantry, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa's (CJTF-HOA) East African Response Force (EARF), practice marsksmanship with M4 rifles, crew-served weapons, and shotguns on May 2nd, 2017 at Range 11 in Djibouti, Africa. The purpose of the East African Response Force is to rapidly provide tailorable packages of forces to protect American interests on the continent of Africa should any threats arise. Interviews with Specialist Michael Yost and U.S. Army Sergeant Justin Clark

    (US Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas A. Priest)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA, by SSgt Nicholas Priest, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

