    Inherent Resolve Spokesman Briefs Reporters

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2017

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Air Force Col. John L. Dorrian, spokesman for Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, updates Pentagon reporters via teleconference from Baghdad on progress in the effort to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, May 3, 2017.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 06:17
    Category: Briefings
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inherent Resolve Spokesman Briefs Reporters, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    DoD
    Pentagon Briefing
    coalition
    Syria
    Iraq
    John Dorrian
    briefings and speeches
    ISIS
    ISIL
    OIR
    Daesh
    CJTFOIR
    Embassy Baghdad

