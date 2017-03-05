(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ukrainian GP-25 Grenade Launcher Training BROLL

    YAVORIV, UKRAINE

    05.03.2017

    Video by Sgt. Anthony Jones 

    45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Yavoriv Combat Training Center instructors lead "cyborgs" from the 1st Airmobile Battalion, 79th Air Assault Brigade through a grenade launcher training range at the Yavoriv CTC on the International Peacekeeping and Security Center near Yavoriv, Ukraine on May 3, 2017.

    CTC trainers, partnered with Soldiers of the U.S. Army's 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, are teaching troops of the Ukrainian army's 1st Airmobile Battalion, 79th Air Assault Brigade how to employ the grenade launchers during the battalion's rotation at the CTC. The 45th IBCT is deployed as part of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine and is paired with Canadian, U.K., Polish, Lithuanian, and Danish service members. The mission of JMTG-U is to build professionalism within the Ukrainian military and increase the CTC's training capacity. (Video by Sgt. Anthony Jones, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 06:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522496
    VIRIN: 170503-A-RH707-530
    Filename: DOD_104326519
    Length: 00:05:14
    Location: YAVORIV, UA
    Hometown: NORMAN, OK, US
    Hometown: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
    Hometown: STILLWATER, OK, US
    Hometown: TULSA, OK, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 9
    High-Res. Downloads: 9
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ukrainian GP-25 Grenade Launcher Training BROLL, by SGT Anthony Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Department of State
    NATO
    Thunderbirds
    Oklahoma Army National Guard
    Europe
    Combined Training
    Army Training
    US Army Europe
    Ukraine
    EUCOM
    military
    U.S. Army
    Partnership
    USAREUR
    Ukrainian Army
    45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Yavoriv
    45th
    45 IBCT
    IPSC
    JMTG-U
    Joint Multinational Training Group

