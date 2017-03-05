Ukrainian GP-25 Grenade Launcher Training BROLL

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Yavoriv Combat Training Center instructors lead "cyborgs" from the 1st Airmobile Battalion, 79th Air Assault Brigade through a grenade launcher training range at the Yavoriv CTC on the International Peacekeeping and Security Center near Yavoriv, Ukraine on May 3, 2017.



CTC trainers, partnered with Soldiers of the U.S. Army's 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, are teaching troops of the Ukrainian army's 1st Airmobile Battalion, 79th Air Assault Brigade how to employ the grenade launchers during the battalion's rotation at the CTC. The 45th IBCT is deployed as part of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine and is paired with Canadian, U.K., Polish, Lithuanian, and Danish service members. The mission of JMTG-U is to build professionalism within the Ukrainian military and increase the CTC's training capacity. (Video by Sgt. Anthony Jones, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team)