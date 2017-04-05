(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A Dream to Fly: F-16 Fighter Pilot Achieves Lifelong Dream

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    Video by Sgt. Laura Gauna 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Brom, a fighter pilot with the 13th Fighter Squadron, assigned to Misawa Air Base, Japan, knew he wanted to fly jets since he was six years old. Brom, a 28 year-old native of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, studied aviation education at South Dakota State University and commissioned into the Air Force May 5, 2012. Now, Brom and 6,000 other military members are testing future applications of combat operations and weapons capabilities in Alaska during Northern Edge 17. NE17 is Alaska’s largest and premier joint training exercise designed to practice operations, techniques and procedures as well as enhance interoperability among the services. Thousands of participants from all the services—Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Coast Guard personnel from active duty, Reserve and National Guard units—are involved. (U.S. Marine Corps video/ Sgt. Laura Gauna)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 10:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522493
    VIRIN: 170504-M-KO203-678
    Filename: DOD_104326510
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: AK, US
    Hometown: PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Dream to Fly: F-16 Fighter Pilot Achieves Lifelong Dream, by Sgt Laura Gauna, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NE17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT