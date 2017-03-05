Northern Edge 2017 F-15 and Takeoff B-Roll

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll of F-15 Maintainers attached to the 67th Fighter Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan and Aircraft takeoffs at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK on May 03, 2017. Northern Edge 2017 is Alaska's premier joint training exercise designed to practice operations, techniques and procedures as well as enhance interoperability among the services. Thousands of participants from all the services, Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Coast Guard personnel from active duty, Reserve and National Guard units are involved.