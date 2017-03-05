(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Northern Edge 2017 F-15 and Takeoff B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    05.03.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua DeGuzman 

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    B-Roll of F-15 Maintainers attached to the 67th Fighter Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan and Aircraft takeoffs at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK on May 03, 2017. Northern Edge 2017 is Alaska's premier joint training exercise designed to practice operations, techniques and procedures as well as enhance interoperability among the services. Thousands of participants from all the services, Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Coast Guard personnel from active duty, Reserve and National Guard units are involved.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 03:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522471
    VIRIN: 170503-F-DP685-0003
    Filename: DOD_104326380
    Length: 00:05:48
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 9
    High-Res. Downloads: 9
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Edge 2017 F-15 and Takeoff B-Roll, by SrA Joshua DeGuzman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Alaska
    Kadena Air Base
    67th Fighter Squadron
    67 FS
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    F-15C
    Fighting Cocks
    NE17
    Northern Edge 2017
    67th AMXS

