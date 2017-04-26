(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SoCal Ship-to-Shore Exercise: The Amazing Ex-Man

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jocelyn Ontiveros 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    Marines with Reparable Maintenance Company, 1st Maintenance Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, demonstrate the capabilities of 3-D printing Expeditionary Manufacturing during the Advanced Naval Technology Exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 19-28, 2017. 3-D printing technology allows the timely restoration of critical gear and increased readiness by augmenting the supply chain.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2017
    Red Beach
    1st MLG
    1st Marine Logistics Group
    1st Maintenance Battalion
    3-D Printing
    Reparable Management Company
    EXMAN

