News story on the 67th AMXS and their role as F-15 Maintainers for the duration of Northern Edge 2017 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK. Northern Edge 17 is Alaska's premier joint training exercise designed to practice operations, techniques and procedures as well as enhance interoperability among the services. Thousands of participants from all the services, Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Coast Guard personnel from active duty, Reserve and National Guard units are involved.
|05.03.2017
|05.04.2017 03:02
|Package
|522463
|170503-F-DP685-0004
|DOD_104326327
|00:01:03
|US
|6
|3
|3
|0
This work, Northern Edge 2017 67th AMXS Feature, by SrA Joshua DeGuzman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
