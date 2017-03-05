(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Northern Edge 2017 67th AMXS Feature

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.03.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua DeGuzman 

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    News story on the 67th AMXS and their role as F-15 Maintainers for the duration of Northern Edge 2017 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK. Northern Edge 17 is Alaska's premier joint training exercise designed to practice operations, techniques and procedures as well as enhance interoperability among the services. Thousands of participants from all the services, Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Coast Guard personnel from active duty, Reserve and National Guard units are involved.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.04.2017 03:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522463
    VIRIN: 170503-F-DP685-0004
    Filename: DOD_104326327
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Edge 2017 67th AMXS Feature, by SrA Joshua DeGuzman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Alaska
    Kadena Air Base
    67th Fighter Squadron
    67 FS
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    F-15C
    Fighting Cocks
    NE17
    Northern Edge 2017
    67th AMXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT