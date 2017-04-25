Philippine and U.S. service members come together during a community relations event for Balikatan 2017 at the Duran Elementary School in Dumalag, Capiz, April 25, 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine military bilateral exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Megan Lobo)
Interview 1 (Two views)
Mae Frac
Principal at Duran Elementary School in Dumalag, Capiz
Interview 2:
U.S. Navy Cmdr. Bob Christian
Chaplain with Combined Joint Civil-Military Operations Task Force
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2017 02:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522452
|VIRIN:
|170425-M-IV261-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104325320
|Length:
|00:10:01
|Location:
|DUMALAG, PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Balikatan: Building relationships through community relations (BRoll), by LCpl Megan Lobo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT