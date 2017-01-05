Promotion: MSgt. Kevin Watkins

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/522445" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Master Sergeant Kevin Watkins was promoted to his current rank May 1, 2017 at the 6th Marine Corps District (6MCD) headquarters on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris island, South Carolina. During his promotion ceremony, Watkins gave a stirring take on what it means to be a leader in the Marine Corps. Watkins serves as the adjutant chief with 6MCD.