    Promotion: MSgt. Kevin Watkins

    SC, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jack Rigsby 

    6th Marine Corps District

    Master Sergeant Kevin Watkins was promoted to his current rank May 1, 2017 at the 6th Marine Corps District (6MCD) headquarters on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris island, South Carolina. During his promotion ceremony, Watkins gave a stirring take on what it means to be a leader in the Marine Corps. Watkins serves as the adjutant chief with 6MCD.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 22:57
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 522445
    VIRIN: 170501-M-CR240-001
    Filename: DOD_104325046
    Length: 00:05:14
    Location: SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotion: MSgt. Kevin Watkins, by LCpl Jack Rigsby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    leadership
    leader
    Master Sergeant
    Promotions
    MSgt
    6th Marine Corps District
    6MCD

