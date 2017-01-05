Airman 1st Class Joe Pearson Prepares an F-16 for Launch During a NATO

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Raw B-Roll of Airman 1st Class Joe Pearson preparing an F-16 for Launch During a NATO exercise in Albacete, Spain.



At Hill Air Force Base, Utah, airmen from the active duty 388th Fighter Wing and Reserve 419th Fighter Wing work side by side. Airman 1st Class Joe Pearson is an active duty F-16 crew chief dedicated to a Reserve fighter jet.



Pearson was one of roughly 200 active and reserve airmen who deployed to Spain in support of a NATO training exercise, marking both his first and last deployment with the F-16 Fighting Falcon.



As Hill Air Force Base completes its transition from the F-16 to the F-35 Pearson will transfer his skills to the new fighter.