    Airman 1st Class Joe Pearson Prepares an F-16 for Launch During a NATO

    ALBACETE, SPAIN

    05.01.2017

    Video by Michael McCool 

    419th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Raw B-Roll of Airman 1st Class Joe Pearson preparing an F-16 for Launch During a NATO exercise in Albacete, Spain.

    At Hill Air Force Base, Utah, airmen from the active duty 388th Fighter Wing and Reserve 419th Fighter Wing work side by side. Airman 1st Class Joe Pearson is an active duty F-16 crew chief dedicated to a Reserve fighter jet.

    Pearson was one of roughly 200 active and reserve airmen who deployed to Spain in support of a NATO training exercise, marking both his first and last deployment with the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

    As Hill Air Force Base completes its transition from the F-16 to the F-35 Pearson will transfer his skills to the new fighter.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 19:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522426
    VIRIN: 170421-F-EN302-0002
    Filename: DOD_104324877
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: ALBACETE, ES 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman 1st Class Joe Pearson Prepares an F-16 for Launch During a NATO, by Michael McCool, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Air Force
    B-Roll

