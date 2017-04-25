(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAWCWD hosts 46th EW Symposium at Point Mugu

    POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2017

    Video by Kimberly Brown 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, under a co-sponsorship agreement with the Association of Old Crows, hosted the 46th Annual Collaborative Electronic Warfare Symposium April 25-27 in Point Mugu, California. The symposium brings together military, industry and academic electronic warfare experts and partners to discuss the future of collaborative EW.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 19:17
    Location: POINT MUGU, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAWCWD hosts 46th EW Symposium at Point Mugu, by Kimberly Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Point Mugu
    electronics
    Navy
    Partnership
    Innovation
    EW
    NAWCWD
    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division
    Association of Old Crows
    46th Annual Collaborative Electronic Warfare Symposium
    Collaborative Electronic Warfare Symposium

