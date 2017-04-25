Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, under a co-sponsorship agreement with the Association of Old Crows, hosted the 46th Annual Collaborative Electronic Warfare Symposium April 25-27 in Point Mugu, California. The symposium brings together military, industry and academic electronic warfare experts and partners to discuss the future of collaborative EW.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2017 19:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522422
|VIRIN:
|170425-N-SF188-238
|Filename:
|DOD_104324858
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|POINT MUGU, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NAWCWD hosts 46th EW Symposium at Point Mugu, by Kimberly Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
