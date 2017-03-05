(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    HASC: Littoral Combat Ships and the Transition to Frigate Class hearing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News         

    House Armed Services Committee hearing on littoral combat ships and the transition to frigate class.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 19:12
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 522416
    Filename: DOD_104324828
    Length: 00:53:18
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HASC: Littoral Combat Ships and the Transition to Frigate Class hearing, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    littoral combat ships
    HASC
    Briefings and Speeches
    DOD News
    Latest Videos
    littoral ships
    frigate class

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT