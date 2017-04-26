The wildflowers blossoming all across Camp pendleton is the biggest wildflower bloom the base has seen all year due to heavy rainfall the base recieved earlier in the year. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Chagnon/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2017 19:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522394
|VIRIN:
|170426-M-HU496-363
|Filename:
|DOD_104324740
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wildflowers Bombard Camp Pendleton, by LCpl Dylan Chagnon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
