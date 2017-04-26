(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wildflowers Bombard Camp Pendleton

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Chagnon 

    Marine Corps Installations West - Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    The wildflowers blossoming all across Camp pendleton is the biggest wildflower bloom the base has seen all year due to heavy rainfall the base recieved earlier in the year. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Chagnon/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wildflowers Bombard Camp Pendleton, by LCpl Dylan Chagnon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Marine
    flowers
    Marine Corps
    MCIWEST-MCB Camp Pendleton
    wildflowers
    WLFFEX17

