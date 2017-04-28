(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    J Wayne Day 2017

    CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Desiree D King 

    Marine Corps Installations West - Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Support Battalion host J. Wayne Day on Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 28, 2017. J. Wayne Day is an event that gives spouses, friends and families of Marines a chance to participate in multiple Marine Corps activities such as Marine Corps Martial Arts, Rifle Live Fire and Fire Crash and Rescue drills followed by various demonstrations and displays. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Desiree D King)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 18:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522389
    VIRIN: 170428-M-JO645-189
    Filename: DOD_104324729
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: CALIFORNIA, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, J Wayne Day 2017, by LCpl Desiree D King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Jane Wayne Day
    California
    headquarters and Support Battalion
    J Wayne Day
    CampPen75

