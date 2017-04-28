U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Support Battalion host J. Wayne Day on Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 28, 2017. J. Wayne Day is an event that gives spouses, friends and families of Marines a chance to participate in multiple Marine Corps activities such as Marine Corps Martial Arts, Rifle Live Fire and Fire Crash and Rescue drills followed by various demonstrations and displays. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Desiree D King)
This work, J Wayne Day 2017, by LCpl Desiree D King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
