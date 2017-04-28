J Wayne Day 2017

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Support Battalion host J. Wayne Day on Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 28, 2017. J. Wayne Day is an event that gives spouses, friends and families of Marines a chance to participate in multiple Marine Corps activities such as Marine Corps Martial Arts, Rifle Live Fire and Fire Crash and Rescue drills followed by various demonstrations and displays. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Desiree D King)