    Emergency Operations Center

    WA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Koleen Elsberry 

    122nd Public Affairs Operations Center

    B-roll of the Washington State Emergency Operations Center on Camp Murray, Washington during exercise Cascadia Rising, June 7, 2016.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2016
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 18:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522386
    VIRIN: 160607-Z-EK827-0001
    Filename: DOD_104324696
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emergency Operations Center, by SSG Koleen Elsberry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    eoc
    emergency operation center
    cascadia rising

