    Goodfellow and Howard College Partnership

    UNITED STATES

    05.02.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    17th Training Wing

    Goodfellow Air Force Base and San Angelo have built a strong communal bond over the years. SSgt Anthony Hetlage witness how the Ross Clinic is building upon this bond working with local college nursing students.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goodfellow and Howard College Partnership, by SSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

