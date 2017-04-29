(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Oregon Ducks & Military Share Field

    OR, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Steven Conklin 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Video news package of the Oregon Ducks spring football game and how they honored the military throughout the game.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 17:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522373
    VIRIN: 170429-F-IW846-425
    Filename: DOD_104324464
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: OR, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Ducks & Military Share Field, by TSgt Steven Conklin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    football
    oregon
    oregon ducks
    142nd fighter wing
    university of oregon
    oregon national guard

