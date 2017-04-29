Video news package of the Oregon Ducks spring football game and how they honored the military throughout the game.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2017 17:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522373
|VIRIN:
|170429-F-IW846-425
|Filename:
|DOD_104324464
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|OR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Oregon Ducks & Military Share Field, by TSgt Steven Conklin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
