    Mountain Home AFB and the 124th Fighter Wing

    SC, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Citiyah Burton 

    366th Fighter Wing

    Mountain Home Air Force Base and the 124th Fighter Wing out of Gowen Field, Idaho conducted a major accident response exercise on Monday, May 1, 2017. The joint exercise is the first of its kind, where both bases coordinated responses to a simulated downed aircraft.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 18:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522364
    VIRIN: 170501-F-BF636-001
    Filename: DOD_104324290
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountain Home AFB and the 124th Fighter Wing, by SrA Citiyah Burton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    A-10
    F-15E
    Air Force
    exercise
    USAF
    Mountain Home AFB
    Gowen Field

