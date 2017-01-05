Mountain Home Air Force Base and the 124th Fighter Wing out of Gowen Field, Idaho conducted a major accident response exercise on Monday, May 1, 2017. The joint exercise is the first of its kind, where both bases coordinated responses to a simulated downed aircraft.
Date Taken:
|05.01.2017
Date Posted:
|05.03.2017 18:22
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|522364
VIRIN:
|170501-F-BF636-001
Filename:
|DOD_104324290
Length:
|00:01:00
Location:
|SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mountain Home AFB and the 124th Fighter Wing, by SrA Citiyah Burton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
