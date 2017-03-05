(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Multinational May

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KOSOVO

    05.03.2017

    Video by Sgt. William Washburn 

    Multinational Battle Group - East (KFOR)

    The NATO mission on Kosovo is a highly successful mission dedicated to maintaining a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for the people of Kosovo. Due in large part to the multinational effort and all countries working together Kosovo has a great future.

    TRT: 1:14

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 16:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522361
    VIRIN: 170503-A-KP604-001
    Filename: DOD_104324284
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multinational May, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Romania
    Turkey
    Hungary
    Multinational
    KFOR
    Poland
    Kosovo
    Strong Europe
    NATO KFOR

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT