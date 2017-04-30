(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bondsteel Mini Marathon

    KOSOVO

    04.30.2017

    Video by Sgt. William Washburn 

    Multinational Battle Group - East (KFOR)

    American 300, a veterans organization that raises awareness about resiliency, hosted the Indy 500 Mini Marathon on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo. The half marathon had a Purple Heart recipient and Vietnam Veteran as a co-grand marshall for the race.

    Camp Bondsteel
    KFOR
    Kosovo
    Indy 500
    American 300
    USAREAUR Strong
    KFOR 22
    NATO KFOR

