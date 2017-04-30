American 300, a veterans organization that raises awareness about resiliency, hosted the Indy 500 Mini Marathon on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo. The half marathon had a Purple Heart recipient and Vietnam Veteran as a co-grand marshall for the race.
This work, Bondsteel Mini Marathon, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
