How do three countries with a potential language barrier communicate in the air? Atlantic Trident 17 prepared our Airmen for a real world scenario with the Royal Air Force and French Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2017 15:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522350
|VIRIN:
|170420-F-AF248-810
|Filename:
|DOD_104324066
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Atlantic Trident 17 Tower Support, by A1C Amanda Dole, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT