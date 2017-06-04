Video B-Roll of 2017 Top Wrench Competition
00;09;00 - 00;14;11 - Students listening to speaker
00;14;12 - 00;26;28 - Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett speaking
00;26;29 - 00;35;05 - Weighing Valve Cover Cars
00;35;06 - 00;51;17 - Cars racing
00;51;18 - 01;04;05 - Students watching car race
01;04;06 - 01;12;10 - Shot of hood of Pit Challenge Car showing 'Top Wrench" logo
01;12;11 - 01;16;25 - Cut away to spare tire
01;16;26 - 01;27;01 - Pit Crew working side view
01;27;02 - 01;38;15 - Pit Crew working front view
01;38;16 - 01;57;05 - MSgt Richard Payne explains what Top Wrench is
01;57;06 - 02;17;04 - MSgt Payne encourages kids to stay in school and talks about working in ANG
02;17;05 - 02;31;09 - Students receive trophy and exit frame
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2017 15:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522347
|VIRIN:
|170406-F-GX596-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104324012
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|KNOXVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Top Wrench 2017 B-Roll, by SSgt Teri Eicher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT