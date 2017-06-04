(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Top Wrench 2017 B-Roll

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Teri Eicher 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    Video B-Roll of 2017 Top Wrench Competition
    00;09;00 - 00;14;11 - Students listening to speaker
    00;14;12 - 00;26;28 - Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett speaking
    00;26;29 - 00;35;05 - Weighing Valve Cover Cars
    00;35;06 - 00;51;17 - Cars racing
    00;51;18 - 01;04;05 - Students watching car race
    01;04;06 - 01;12;10 - Shot of hood of Pit Challenge Car showing 'Top Wrench" logo
    01;12;11 - 01;16;25 - Cut away to spare tire
    01;16;26 - 01;27;01 - Pit Crew working side view
    01;27;02 - 01;38;15 - Pit Crew working front view
    01;38;16 - 01;57;05 - MSgt Richard Payne explains what Top Wrench is
    01;57;06 - 02;17;04 - MSgt Payne encourages kids to stay in school and talks about working in ANG
    02;17;05 - 02;31;09 - Students receive trophy and exit frame

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top Wrench 2017 B-Roll, by SSgt Teri Eicher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

