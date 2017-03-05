National Archives Footage – USS Lexington (CV-16) burning in Battle of Coral Sea.
Local ID Number: 428-NPC-16031
Creator: Department of Defense. Department of the Navy. Naval Photographic Center.
Produced: May 8, 1942
USS LEXINGTON (CV-16) BURNING In Battle of Coral SeaCan Nos. LengthsNeg. Pos.LS. 16031: 1-5908 2-5031 217"No. 16032Dupe 1-6036 (S) 2-5032 (S) 208"LS USS LEXINGTON burning & smoking furiously after Battle of the Coral Sea (SV). LS Same, burning furiously; two DD’s in FG.MS Same, burning & smoking; several DD’s & a cruiser move in to render aid.CU LEXINGTON burning & smoking; explosion on fantail and aid ships.MS Same burning furiously in late evening and at night.LS USS LEXINGTON burning and smoking; t DD’s approach. MLS LEXINGTON underway burning, after battle of the Coral Sea. (SV)CU LEXINGTON burning furiously, smoking, & listing badly to port. MLS Late evening and night shots of flames on the LEXINGTON. QUALITY: GOOD TO FAIR
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2017 13:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522325
|VIRIN:
|170503-N-NO147-324
|Filename:
|DOD_104323732
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Lexington (CV-16) burning in Battle of Coral Sea (Part 1), by PO1 Clifford Davis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
