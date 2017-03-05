(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Lexington (CV-16) Burning in Battle of Coral Sea (Part 2)

    UNITED STATES

    05.03.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Clifford Davis 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    National Archives Footage – USS Lexington (CV-16) burning in Battle of Coral Sea.

    Local ID Number: 428-NPC-16032

    Creator: Department of Defense. Department of the Navy. Naval Photographic Center.

    Produced: May 8, 1942

    USS LEXINGTON (CV-16) BURNING In Battle of Coral SeaCan Nos. LengthsNeg. Pos.LS 16031: 1-5908 2-5031 217"No. 16032:Dupe 1-6036 (S) 2-5032(S) 208"LS USS LEXINGTON burning & smoking furiously after Battle of the Coral Sea (SV). LS Same, burning furiously; two DD’s in FG.MS Same, burning & smoking; several DD’s & a cruiser move in to render aid. CU LEXINGTON burning & smoking; explosion on fantail and aid ships.MS Same burning furiously in late evening and at night.LS USS LEXINGTON burning and smoking; t DD’s approach. MLS LEXINGTON underway burning, after battle of the Coral Sea. (SV)CU LEXINGTON burning furiously, smoking, & listing badly to port. MLS Late evening and night shots of flames on the LEXINGTON. QUALITY: GOOD TO FAIR

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 13:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522324
    VIRIN: 170503-N-NO147-387
    Filename: DOD_104323725
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Lexington (CV-16) Burning in Battle of Coral Sea (Part 2), by PO1 Clifford Davis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Battle of Coral Sea
    USS Lexington

