USS Lexington (CV-16) Burning in Battle of Coral Sea (Part 2)

National Archives Footage – USS Lexington (CV-16) burning in Battle of Coral Sea.



Local ID Number: 428-NPC-16032



Creator: Department of Defense. Department of the Navy. Naval Photographic Center.



Produced: May 8, 1942



USS LEXINGTON (CV-16) BURNING In Battle of Coral SeaCan Nos. LengthsNeg. Pos.LS 16031: 1-5908 2-5031 217"No. 16032:Dupe 1-6036 (S) 2-5032(S) 208"LS USS LEXINGTON burning & smoking furiously after Battle of the Coral Sea (SV). LS Same, burning furiously; two DD’s in FG.MS Same, burning & smoking; several DD’s & a cruiser move in to render aid. CU LEXINGTON burning & smoking; explosion on fantail and aid ships.MS Same burning furiously in late evening and at night.LS USS LEXINGTON burning and smoking; t DD’s approach. MLS LEXINGTON underway burning, after battle of the Coral Sea. (SV)CU LEXINGTON burning furiously, smoking, & listing badly to port. MLS Late evening and night shots of flames on the LEXINGTON. QUALITY: GOOD TO FAIR