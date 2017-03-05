(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Work, Other Defense Officials Testify at Senate Hearing

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2017

    Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work, Strategic Capabilities Office Director Dr. William Roper Jr., and Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Acting Director Dr. Steven Walker testify at a Senate subcommittee hearing on defense innovation and research funding, May 3, 2017.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 13:45
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 522323
    Filename: DOD_104323697
    Length: 01:14:14
    Location: DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Work, Other Defense Officials Testify at Senate Hearing, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Steven Walker
    Bob Work
    Senate hearing
    DoD news
    latest videos
    William Roper Jr.
    Senate subcommittee

