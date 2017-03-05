Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work, Strategic Capabilities Office Director Dr. William Roper Jr., and Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Acting Director Dr. Steven Walker testify at a Senate subcommittee hearing on defense innovation and research funding, May 3, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2017 13:45
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|522323
|Filename:
|DOD_104323697
|Length:
|01:14:14
|Location:
|DC, US
This work, Work, Other Defense Officials Testify at Senate Hearing, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
