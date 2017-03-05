(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Razorback Report May Edition

    FORT SMITH, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2017

    Video by 2nd Lt. Dylan Hollums 

    188th Wing

    News and information from the 188th Wing.

    In this edition:
    1. Chief Master Sgt. Magda Hamblin on promotion eligibility factors
    2. 2018 U.S. Armed Forces Blended Retirement System
    3. Van Buren students receive base tour
    4. Brig. Gen. Tamhra Hutchins-Frye speaks about being a leader
    5. Chaplain Tom Smith on the importance of time
    6. Director of the Air National Guard visits the 188th Wing
    6. Spotlight from 188th Communications Flight
    7. Around the Air Force

    Want to join the 188th? The Air National Guard now has over 20 career fields with enlistment bonuses up to $20,000, and 100% college tuition assistance.

    For more information call Master Sergeant Eric Martin in recruiting at (479) 573-5138 or Technical Sergeant Katie Higginbotham at (479) 573-5728.

    Website: http://www.188wg.ang.af.mil//
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/188thWing/
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/188thWG
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/188thwing/
    High Resolution Images: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/188wg/

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 522316
    VIRIN: 170503-Z-F3941-0001
    Filename: DOD_104323657
    Length: 00:11:38
    Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Razorback Report May Edition, by 2nd Lt. Dylan Hollums, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    ANG
    Brigadier General
    MQ-9
    Reaper
    May
    Spotlight
    Public Affairs
    Air Force
    Brig Gen
    Chaplain
    National Guard
    Arkansas
    Fort Smith
    Van Buren
    DANG
    Base tour
    Around the Air Force
    Tom Smith
    Innovation
    Director of the Air National Guard
    Command Chief Master Sergeant of the Air National Guard
    Flying Razorbacks
    Razorback
    Destination
    188th Wing
    188WG
    188th Force Support Squadron
    188th FSS
    Blended Retirement
    Hutchins-Frye
    Flying Razorback Report
    Hamblin
    CCMSgt of the Air National Guard

