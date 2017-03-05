News and information from the 188th Wing.
In this edition:
1. Chief Master Sgt. Magda Hamblin on promotion eligibility factors
2. 2018 U.S. Armed Forces Blended Retirement System
3. Van Buren students receive base tour
4. Brig. Gen. Tamhra Hutchins-Frye speaks about being a leader
5. Chaplain Tom Smith on the importance of time
6. Director of the Air National Guard visits the 188th Wing
6. Spotlight from 188th Communications Flight
7. Around the Air Force
Want to join the 188th? The Air National Guard now has over 20 career fields with enlistment bonuses up to $20,000, and 100% college tuition assistance.
For more information call Master Sergeant Eric Martin in recruiting at (479) 573-5138 or Technical Sergeant Katie Higginbotham at (479) 573-5728.
This work, Razorback Report May Edition, by 2nd Lt. Dylan Hollums, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
