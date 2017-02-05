"The Navy and Marine Corps team officially wrapped up the Ship-to-Shore Maneuver Exploration and Experimentation Advanced Naval Technology Exercise 2017 this month at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. Marines and sailors field-tested more than 50 new technologies, everything from swarming unmanned surface vessels to self-driving Amtracs. The resulting force of these technological capabilities will integrate operations across all domains to include information and cyberspace." (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Justin Bowles)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2017 13:17
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|522312
|VIRIN:
|170502-M-WC922-631
|Filename:
|DOD_104323653
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, S2ME2 (Wrap-Up Video), by LCpl Justin Bowles, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
