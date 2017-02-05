(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    S2ME2 (Wrap-Up Video)

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Justin Bowles 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    "The Navy and Marine Corps team officially wrapped up the Ship-to-Shore Maneuver Exploration and Experimentation Advanced Naval Technology Exercise 2017 this month at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. Marines and sailors field-tested more than 50 new technologies, everything from swarming unmanned surface vessels to self-driving Amtracs. The resulting force of these technological capabilities will integrate operations across all domains to include information and cyberspace." (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Justin Bowles)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017
    Camp Pendleton
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    U.S. Marine Corps
    I MEF
    I Marine Expeditionary Force
    Marines
    kick off
    MCB Camp Pendleton
    I MHG
    SHIPTOSHORE
    I Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group
    2017
    Pendleton Marines
    s2me2
    Ship-to-Shore Maneuver Exploration and Experimentation Advanced Naval Technology Exercise

