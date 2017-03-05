Romanian soldiers from Battle Group Poland’s Blue Scorpions demonstrate their firing drill for the Oerlikon GDF anti-aircraft canon during Orzysz, Poland’s Constitution Day celebration May 3. During the event, residents of the town had the opportunity to interact with the Blue Scorpions and other battle group soldiers and explore the multinational unit’s combat equipment. The unique formation of U.S., U.K. and Romanian soldiers are serving with Polish 15th Mechanized Brigade soldiers as a deterrence force in northeast Poland in support of NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence.
Date Taken:
|05.03.2017
Date Posted:
|05.03.2017 12:20
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|522308
VIRIN:
|170503-A-TS407-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104323607
Length:
|00:02:32
Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Battle Group Poland’s Blue Scorpions conduct firing drill, by SPC Kevin Wang, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
