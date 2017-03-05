Battle Group Poland’s Blue Scorpions conduct firing drill

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Romanian soldiers from Battle Group Poland’s Blue Scorpions demonstrate their firing drill for the Oerlikon GDF anti-aircraft canon during Orzysz, Poland’s Constitution Day celebration May 3. During the event, residents of the town had the opportunity to interact with the Blue Scorpions and other battle group soldiers and explore the multinational unit’s combat equipment. The unique formation of U.S., U.K. and Romanian soldiers are serving with Polish 15th Mechanized Brigade soldiers as a deterrence force in northeast Poland in support of NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence.