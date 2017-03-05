(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Battle Group Poland’s Blue Scorpions conduct firing drill

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    05.03.2017

    Video by Spc. Kevin Wang 

    Battle Group Poland

    Romanian soldiers from Battle Group Poland’s Blue Scorpions demonstrate their firing drill for the Oerlikon GDF anti-aircraft canon during Orzysz, Poland’s Constitution Day celebration May 3. During the event, residents of the town had the opportunity to interact with the Blue Scorpions and other battle group soldiers and explore the multinational unit’s combat equipment. The unique formation of U.S., U.K. and Romanian soldiers are serving with Polish 15th Mechanized Brigade soldiers as a deterrence force in northeast Poland in support of NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 12:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522308
    VIRIN: 170503-A-TS407-001
    Filename: DOD_104323607
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle Group Poland’s Blue Scorpions conduct firing drill, by SPC Kevin Wang, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    Stryker
    howitzers
    interoperability
    eFP
    deterrence
    Poland
    US Army Europe
    2nd Cavalry Regiment
    building relationships
    Mustang Troop
    anti-aircraft
    15th Mechanized Brigade
    deter aggression
    Strong Europe
    Orzysz
    Enhanced Forward Presence
    Battle Group Poland
    nation partnerships
    Blue Scorpions

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT