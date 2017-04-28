(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    136th Airlift Wing Members assist National Geographic's production of "The Long Road Home"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Sean Kornegay 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Members of the 136th Airlift Wing lent a hand to National Geographic to bring a real life story of courage to the small screen with the production of "The Long Road Home."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 12:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522304
    VIRIN: 170503-Z-WR850-1008
    Filename: DOD_104323591
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 136th Airlift Wing Members assist National Geographic's production of "The Long Road Home", by SrA Sean Kornegay, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    air national guard
    national geographic
    fort worth
    texas
    136th airlift wing
    tang
    the long road home

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT