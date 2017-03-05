Sasebo’s annual sailors cup kicked off last week, pitting u.s. sailors against the Japanese maritime self defense forces in a number of sporting events, reinforcing camaraderie between the two nations.
|05.03.2017
|05.03.2017 12:28
|Package
|522301
|170503-N-QI228-002
|DOD_104323588
|00:00:59
|MD, US
|4
|0
|0
|0
This work, CFAS Sailors Cup, by PO3 Ethan Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
