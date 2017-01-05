A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists a 34-year-old man with a neck injury Monday, May 1, 2017 approximately 16 miles east of Miami. The helicopter crew flew him to Jackson Memorial Hospital for further medical care. U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Miami
|05.01.2017
|05.03.2017 10:33
|B-Roll
|522272
|170502-G-G0101-1001
|DOD_104323163
|00:00:34
|MIAMI, FL, US
This work, Video Available: Coast Guard medevacs 34-year-old East of Miami, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
