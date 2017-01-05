(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Video Available: Coast Guard medevacs 34-year-old East of Miami

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2017

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7

    A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists a 34-year-old man with a neck injury Monday, May 1, 2017 approximately 16 miles east of Miami. The helicopter crew flew him to Jackson Memorial Hospital for further medical care. U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Miami

    Date Taken: 05.01.2017
    Date Posted: 05.03.2017 10:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522272
    VIRIN: 170502-G-G0101-1001
    Filename: DOD_104323163
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Video Available: Coast Guard medevacs 34-year-old East of Miami, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Medevac
    MH-65 Dolphin
    helicopter
    Coast Guard Air Station Miami

