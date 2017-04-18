Recruits of Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, and Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, gained confidence in their abilities to use a gas mask April 18, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. This training trains recruits how to carry on the mission in a contaminated environment. Both companies are scheduled to graduate June 9, 2017. (Video by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro)
This work, Parris Island recruits enter gas chamber, develop courage, toughness, by LCpl Maximiliano Bavastro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
