Parris Island recruits enter gas chamber, develop courage, toughness

Recruits of Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, and Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, gained confidence in their abilities to use a gas mask April 18, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. This training trains recruits how to carry on the mission in a contaminated environment. Both companies are scheduled to graduate June 9, 2017. (Video by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro)